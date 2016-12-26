Manchester United forward who was their top scorer with 17 goals last season a January target for La Liga side

Manchester United striker Anthony Martial is a transfer target for La Liga side Sevilla ahead of the upcoming transfer window, report The Sun.

Martial moved to Old Trafford last summer for a fee that the BBC could rise to up £58M. He enjoyed a great start to life in Manchester and finished the season as their top goalscorer with 17 goals in all competitions. This season, however, he has fallen vastly out of favour under the stewardship of Jose Mourinho. Along with Marcus Rashford, another star of United’s 2015/16 season, he no longer appears to be seen as a vital cog in Mourinho’s squad.

The Sun cite French outlet Radio Montecarlo in reporting that Sevilla could make an approach to put an end to Martial’s misery. They believe that Sevilla’s director of football has already been in touch with Martial’s agent ahead of a potential loan move in January

As per The Sun, Man United are unwilling to lose Martial, but Mourinho will give the green light to a loan move to give the 21-year-old a chance to play regular football and continue his development.