(Video) Kelechi Iheanacho goal: Man City star registers impressive stat with Hull strike

Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho has a habit of making decisive contributions for his side, and he did it again on Boxing Day against Hull City.

After Yaya Toure had given the visitors the lead from the penalty spot in the second half, Pep Guardiola saw his side wrap things up shortly after with an excellent team goal.

With Kevin De Bruyne at the heart of the move, Iheanacho was presented with an easy finish and made no mistake to all-but seal the points for City as they continue to apply pressure on Premier League leaders Chelsea.

Scorer: Iheanacho +4 pts. Tot 5 Pts

Assist: Silva +3 pts. Tot 6 Pts#FPL pic.twitter.com/8K8whIzChY — EPL FANTASY (@ZeyadAlowaish) December 26, 2016

As for Iheanacho, he has now been directly involved in seven goals in 401 minutes of Premier League playing time so far this season, with four goals and three assists.

With Sergio Aguero sidelined due to suspension, Guardiola needed someone to step up and continue to keep the title contenders on track, and his young striker has played his part in ensuring that they keep up the pressure at the top and continue to pick up big results.