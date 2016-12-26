(Video) Pedro scores his fifth Premier League goal of the season thanks to huge deflection that wrong-foots Artur Boruc

Pedro rounded off a convincing victory for Chelsea with his second goal of the game against Bournemouth.
The Spaniard fired the Blues ahead early in the first-half, firing a curling effort past Artur Boruc from the edge of the penalty area. Late in the second half, he bagged his brace. His shot took a huge deflection off the Bournemouth defender and completely wrong-footed the goalkeeper.
Pedro has now scored five goals and provided five assists in the Premier League this campaign. His stellar performances continue to, unfairly, go under the radar.
Pedro leads the counter-attack, probing from side to side, looking for an opening, and finally his deflected effort beats Boruc. 3-0. #CFC pic.twitter.com/RdG3UL8kUl
— Chelsea GIFs (@ChelseaGIFs) December 26, 2016
