(Video) Pedro scores his fifth Premier League goal of the season thanks to huge deflection that wrong-foots Artur Boruc

Pedro rounded off a convincing victory for Chelsea with his second goal of the game against Bournemouth.

The Spaniard fired the Blues ahead early in the first-half, firing a curling effort past Artur Boruc from the edge of the penalty area. Late in the second half, he bagged his brace. His shot took a huge deflection off the Bournemouth defender and completely wrong-footed the goalkeeper.

Pedro has now scored five goals and provided five assists in the Premier League this campaign. His stellar performances continue to, unfairly, go under the radar.

