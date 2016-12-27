Arsenal transfer talk: Big Sam targets Gunners star as 1st Crystal Palace signing, despite overlooking him for England

Sam Allardyce only named one England squad during his ill-fated spell as national team manager.

And Arsenal defender Kieran Gibbs was NOT in it.

Despite overlooking him back in September when selecting players to take on Slovakia, Big Sam could make 27-year-old Gibbs his first signing as Crystal Palace manager, according to The Sun.

Gibbs had just recovered from an injury when Allardyce picked that England squad, but nevertheless the Arsenal man had seemingly fallen behind Tottenham’s Danny Rose and Southampton’s Ryan Bertrand in the pecking order of Three Lions left-backs.

Palace have kept just one clean sheet in 18 Premier League games this season, so their defence is in desperate need of reinforcements.

Gibbs, although not a first-team regular at Arsenal in recent times, is very experienced and could improve Palace at both ends of the pitch, through his energetic style.

The Sun report that Gibbs, who has 18 months left to run on his current Arsenal contract, was on Palace’s radar before Big Sam replaced Alan Pardew in the Eagles hot-seat and add that he remains a target following the change of manager at Selhurst Park.