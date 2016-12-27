Chelsea set to reignite interest in combative midfielder who rejected a move to Stamford Bridge in the summer

Chelsea will reignite their interest in Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan in the January transfer window, report The Sun.

The Blues are in need of midfield reinforcements after Oscar’s big-money move to Shanghai SIPG. Cesc Fabregas’ future is also unclear, so Antonio Conte could find himself short of options in the middle of the park.

The Sun cite The Times in reporting that Chelsea will look to replace their outgoing Brazilian with Nainggolan. They note that Antonio Conte attempted to sign the Belgian international in the summer, but a move never came to fruition.

As per The Sun, Nainggolan opted to stay at Roma in the summer as he wanted to help them challenge for the Serie A title. He could now, however, be tempted by a move to Chelsea as they sit six points clear at the top of the Premier League after 12 consecutive victories.

This rumour just doesn’t seem to go away.