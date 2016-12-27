Chelsea want to loan academy product to a Premier League club and have already received more than ten enquiries

Chelsea are willing to allow Ruben Loftus-Cheek to leave on loan and join another Premier League side, according to the Daily Mail.

Antonio Conte opted to keep Loftus-Cheek in his squad opposed to loaning him out in the summer transfer window, but the England U21 international has found his opportunities limited at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea are not in the Champions League this campaign, which means there is little need for team rotation, and thus less chance for fringe players like Loftus-Cheek to stake their claim.

As per the Daily Mail, Chelsea have already had more than ten enquiries for the combative midfielder, with Championship leaders Newcastle leading the race. They do note, however, that the Blues would prefer for him to play Premier League football regularly as he continues his development.

Loftus-Cheek is widely considered as one of the most promising players ever produced by Chelsea’s academy, and someone who can become the first player since John Terry to break into the starting side. He may, however, have to spend some time away from the Bridge to further prove his worth.