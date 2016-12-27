Manchester City prodigy has a better minutes-per-goal ratio than any other striker in Premier League history

Manchester City youngster Kelechi Iheanacho a better minutes-per-goal ratio than any other striker in Premier League history, report the Daily Mail.

The Nigerian found the back of the net during City’s 3-0 victory over Hull on Boxing Day. It was a goal that means he has scored more frequently than any other player in Premier League history who has scored more than ten goals in England’s top tier, as revealed by the Daily Mail.

The Daily Mail report that Iheanacho averages a goal every 95.6 minutes in the Premier League, closely followed by City teammate Sergio Aguero, who scores every 107.1 minutes. It is worth noting that Aguero has scored 100 more goals than Iheanacho, it’s incredible he has managed to sustain such a good ratio over such a large sample size.

Manchester United summer signing Zlatan Ibrahimovic is in fifth place, having found the back of the net once every 127.5 minutes since his arrival in the Premier League.