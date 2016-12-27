(Image) Ilkay Gundogan shares positive picture from hospital bed after undergoing surgery to repair his ruptured ACL

Posted by
(Image) Ilkay Gundogan shares positive picture from hospital bed after undergoing surgery to repair his ruptured ACL

Ilkay Gundogan has posted a positive injury update from his hospital bed after undergoing surgery to repair his ruptured anterior cruciate ligament.

Gundogan sustained the injury during his side’s 2-0 victory over Watford earlier this month, and will more than likely miss the entirety of this season as a result.

The German international appears to be on the mend, however, and has been pictured smiling in hospital with his leg wrapped up in a cast.

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top