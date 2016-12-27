(Image) Ilkay Gundogan shares positive picture from hospital bed after undergoing surgery to repair his ruptured ACL

Ilkay Gundogan has posted a positive injury update from his hospital bed after undergoing surgery to repair his ruptured anterior cruciate ligament.

Gundogan sustained the injury during his side’s 2-0 victory over Watford earlier this month, and will more than likely miss the entirety of this season as a result.

The German international appears to be on the mend, however, and has been pictured smiling in hospital with his leg wrapped up in a cast.