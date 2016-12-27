(Image) Wilfried Zaha hits back at Harry the Hornet after the Watford mascot mocks him for diving during yesterday’s game

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha has taken to Twitter to hit back at Watford’s mascot who mocked him for diving after yesterday’s game.

Zaha was one of multiple Palace players who could be accused of simulation during their draw against the Hornets yesterday. Harry the Hornet, Watford’s macot, was not impressed.

At the end of the game, the mascot dived in front of Zaha, clearly mocking the Ivorian’s earlier antics. Zaha gave Harry the Hornet decent enough marks for his effort, but suggests that he still has work to do.