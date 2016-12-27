Manchester United’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan believes outrageous scorpion-kick was the best goal he has scored in his career

Henrikh Mkhitaryan believes that his unbelievable scorpion-kick against Sunderland was the best goal of his career, report Sky Sports.

As Zlatan Ibrahimovic swung the ball in from the right-hand-side, Mkhitaryan was clearly in an offside position – but it was not spotted by the linesman. The Armenian adjusted his body and fired home with his heel; a ‘scorpion-kick’ as it’s commonly known as.

Mkhitaryan has scored plenty of quality goals in his time, but he revealed to MUTV that this may be the pick of the bunch, as Sky Sports report: “That was the best goal I’ve ever scored. I was very excited.”

The 27-year-old suggested to MUTV that he knew he was offside, but opted to play until the whistle and got his reward: “The first thing I did was look at the assistant and I saw it was not ruled as offside so I just started to celebrate.”

It was his second Premier League goal, and he finally appears to be finding his best form at Old Trafford. After joining in the summer window, Mkhitaryan endured a few months on the bench as he adapted to life in England. Now that he is, he will likely not be looking back.