(Photo) Sky Sports announce Bob Bradley sacking from Swansea, Jamie Carragher reacts very differently to last time

The last time Sky Sports announced the sacking of a manager while Jamie Carragher was live on TV has since become a magic moment.

Carra was famously stunned to hear that Brendan Rodgers had left Liverpool last year.

Ekspresi Carra dan Henry ketika mendapat kabar Rodgers dipecat. pic.twitter.com/Xr69fuypQ6 — LIVERPOOL INDONESIAN (@LFC_INDONESIAN) October 4, 2016

However, there were no dramatic looks on Tuesday night when Sky broadcast the news that Swansea City had got rid of Bob Bradley.

First of all, Carra obviously doesn’t care about Swansea as much as he does for Liverpool.

But, also, Swansea’s decision to bin Bradley was surely a shock to nobody.

The American lost seven of his 11 games in charge and saw his side stuffed like a Christmas turkey by West Ham United on Boxing Day.

In case you missed it, this was Carra’s face when he heard the news…