Swansea City considering making Bob Bradley their second managerial casualty of the season after West Ham embarrassment

Swansea City are considering sacking Bob Bradley in the next 48 hours after a string of disappointing results, according to the Daily Mail.

Swansea sit in 19th place in the Premier League having won just two of their last ten games. Bradley’s side are only off the foot of the table by way of goal difference and are in genuine danger of being relegated if they are unable to turn their fortunes around.

Because of this, the Daily Mail believe that Swansea are considering making Bradley their second managerial casualty of the season, and will make a definitive decision on his future in the next 48 hours.

This uncertainty over the American’s job comes in wake of a 4-1 home defeat at the hands of West Ham on Boxing Day. It was a defensive horror show from the Swans, and it now means that no team has conceded more in the Premier League this season.

One way or another, it appears Bradley’s future will become clearer very soon.