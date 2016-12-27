(Video) Jesse Lingard reveals his special handshake with Manchester United teammate Wayne Rooney’s son

Jesse Lingard has posted a video on his Instagram page revealing his special handshake with Kai Rooney, son of Manchester United teammate Wayne.

Lingard has enjoyed a steady start to life under the stewardship of Jose Mourinho. The Special One has often opted for Lingard’s dynamism over the flair of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

Lingard has proven that he is every bit as imaginative as them both with this handshake he performance with Rooney’s son – and of course, he proceeded to dab.