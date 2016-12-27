(Video) Liverpool reach impressive landmark as Ryan Shawcross gifts late Christmas present to Daniel Sturridge

Two days after Christmas, a stinking back-pass by Stoke City defender Ryan Shawcross has gifted Daniel Sturridge his first Premier League goal of the season.

Sturridge recebeu o presente de Natal hoje pic.twitter.com/aPG8u6RIHA — PL DA DEPRESSÃO (@pldadepressao) December 27, 2016

Sturridge finished sharply to wrap up three points and score Liverpool’s 100th Prem goal of the Jurgen Klopp era – in the German’s 48th game as manager.

Shawcross’s error was careless but Sturridge still had plenty to do.

He made it look easy though, justifying his reputation as one of the finest finishers in English football.

