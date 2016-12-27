(Video) Manchester United fan footage emerges of Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s incredible goal against Sunderland

Fan footage has emerged of Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s outrageous scorpion-kick goal against Sunderland.

The Armenian appeared to be in an offside position when Zlatan Ibrahimovic delivered the ball from the right-hand-side, but you can’t take anything away from the finish. There are few players in world football who could have pulled it off, the assisting Ibrahimovic is one of them.

It’s a mystery why this Manchester United supporter was filming this attack, but he captured one of the best goals the Old Trafford faithful have ever seen.