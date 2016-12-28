Arsenal plot ambitious double swoop for €13m+ Liverpool target and €17.5m winger to replace contract rebels

Arsenal are reportedly considering a double swoop for Borussia Dortmund pair Marco Reus and Christian Pulisic to replace Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil.

As noted by The Sun, the current Arsenal pair are both demanding new contracts in excess of £200,000-a-week, with their current deals expiring in 2018.

With the pressure building for new deals to be agreed, it remains to be seen whether or not Arsenal are able to tie their star duo down for the foreseeable future, but it appears as though they are making contingency plans just in case they lose them.

Dortmund pair Reus and Pulisic have established themselves as key cogs for Thomas Tuchel’s side and although they are at different stages of their career currently, both would be important additions to any side if they were to leave the Bundesliga.

As per ESPN FC, Liverpool failed with a €13m bid for Pulisic this past summer and so the USA international will command a bigger fee if he is to be prised away from Germany next year.

Meanwhile, it took a €17.5m bid from Dortmund to sign Reus from Borussia Monchengladbach, as reported by Sky Sports in 2012, and given his stunning form since moving to the Bundesliga giants with 50 league goals in just over 100 appearances, his valuation would undoubtedly have soared.

As a result, Arsene Wenger will have dig deep into the club’s pockets to sign them both, although that could be offset by the fees received for Sanchez and Ozil if they are to leave north London.

Given Sanchez’s form so far this season, it would be a major loss for Arsenal to see him move on, while although Ozil has received significant criticism in recent weeks for his poor performances, it would be a blow for the Gunners to see him leave too.

In turn, the priority will likely remain on getting them to agree new deals, but it appears as though Arsenal have replacements lined up just in case.