Arsenal’s Boxing Day hero edging closer to inking contract extension to 2020

Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud is reportedly on the verge of signing a new contract with the club that will keep him at the Emirates until 2020.

The French international has found himself on the periphery of Arsene Wenger’s plans at Arsenal so far this season, as he has regularly had to settle for a place on the bench.

However, he continued his important habit of scoring key late goals on Monday with the winning effort against West Bromwich Albion with three minutes to go in normal time to secure all three points for the Gunners.

According to The Sun, he has been in talks with the club and now looks set to agree on a two-year extension which will keep him in north London until 2020.

It’s unclear as to how much he will make with the new deal at this stage, but it will come as a welcome boost to both parties to be able to put pen-to-paper on a new contract and secure his future.

Giroud remains an integral part of Arsenal’s hopes for silverware this season with his ability to offer Arsenal something different up front with his eye for goal and ability to be a presence to spearhead the attack when needed.

In turn, Wenger will be delighted if he indeed does commit his future, and it could spark others into action too in terms of following suit and signing new deals with the likes of Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil dominating headlines in recent months with their respective contracts ending in 2018.