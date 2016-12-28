Chelsea and Manchester United’s January plans rocked by quotes from midfield target

Chelsea and Manchester United have been forced to rethink their winter transfer plans after one of Europe’s most desired players claimed that that he wasn’t going to be making a big move this winter.

Speaking with Eurosport, Tiemoue said that there was no chance he would be leaving current club Monaco, despite being flattered by reported interest from Premier League giants Chelsea and Man United.

Bakayoko has excelled in an energetic midfield role for the club from the south of France. The departure of Jeremie Toulalan in the summer game him the opportunity to play regularly and he has seized that chance, earing rave reviews and grabbing the attention of the top Premier League sides in just 6 months of regular starts.

While the Red Devils and Antonio Conte’s side may have been told to back off for now, Bakayoko did nothing to discourage them from coming back for another attempt in the summer, by which time they will have a much better idea of who they are buying and what he might be worth.