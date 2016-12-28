Chelsea transfer news: €25m bid made for starlet, two Courtois replacements lined up as loanee hints at permanent exit

Chelsea seemingly have a busy few months in the transfer market ahead in 2017, with Antonio Conte seeing movement in both directions.

According to France Football, the Blues have made the first move by lodging a €25m bid for Atalanta midfielder and Serie A sensation Franck Kessie.

The 20-year-old has been in impressive form so far this season for La Dea, scoring six goals in 15 appearances as he has helped his side to sixth-place midway through the campaign.

Further, his energy, technical ability and tenacity have all made him a standout player so far this year and in turn it’s no surprise to see Chelsea keen on signing him and taking him to Stamford Bridge.

It’s added that Kessie is under contract with the Bergamo outfit until 2021 and is also of interest to the likes of Juventus and Manchester United, and so it promises to be a thrilling battle to land his signature next summer.

Meanwhile, AS claim that Jan Oblak and Joe Hart have emerged as two Chelsea targets with one being signed in the event that Thibaut Courtois leaves and returns to Spain with a move to Real Madrid touted.

Speculation linking the Belgian international with a move back to the Spanish capital won’t go away, and so the report suggests that Hart could be targeted as he continues to enjoy his loan spell at Torino after being snubbed by Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola at the start of the season.

However, Oblak also remains a target as the Polish shot-stopper has proven to be one of the leading players in Europe in his position.

It’s added that Hart would cost €12m and would demand €141,000-a-week, but Chelsea may be forced to act if Courtois really does want to leave.

Elsewhere, the agent of Chelsea loanee Mario Pasalic has suggested that the Croatian international could be ready to quit west London and join the Italian giants on a permanent basis.

Pasalic has gradually worked his way into Vincenzo Montella’s plans at the San Siro, and is fresh off scoring the winning penalty in a shootout against Juventus for the Italian Super Cup.

Although there is still a long way to go in the season, it looks as though his intentions are becoming a little clearer with a lack of opportunities at Chelsea also possibly working against them.

“He’s very proud to have scored the decisive penalty and wear the AC Milan shirt,” his agent Marko Naletilic told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Montella has shown great faith in him and has given him confidence after his long injury. This is something Mario appreciates a lot.

“His wish counts and I can say that Mario already has AC Milan in his heart.”