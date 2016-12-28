Chelsea transfer news: €25m bid rejected, Blues told to splash out up to €40m on striker

Chelsea have reportedly seen a €25m bid for Atalanta midfielder Franck Kessie rejected and will have to return with an improved offer for the starlet.

According to The Guardian, the Blues have suffered a setback in their pursuit of the 20-year-old as his agent has confirmed that Atalanta rejected their bid and are looking for something closer to €40m with other Premier League sides also keen on acquiring his client’s services.

Chelsea are looking for a replacement after selling Oscar to Shanghai SIPG, and with Kessie impressing with six goals in 16 appearances to help La Dea up to sixth place in Serie A, it appears as though he fits the bill for Antonio Conte.

Such is his playing style, the young Ivorian international has earned comparisons with compatriot Yaya Toure, but it remains to be seen as to whether or not he replicate his success in England.

Meanwhile, as per Bild in the tweet below, Chelsea have been told to splash out between €30m and €40m if they wish to sign Bayer Leverkusen striker Javier Hernandez.

With a lack of depth behind Premier League top goalscorer Diego Costa, it’s no real surprise that Conte is looking to add more firepower to his squad.

The Spaniard was suspended for the Boxing Day win over Bournemouth, and there appears to be a real lack of faith from Conte in summer signing Michy Batshuayi as the Belgian was still on the bench.

In turn, a move for Hernandez isn’t out of the question, but time will tell if the league leaders are willing to spend big to acquire him as they look to sustain their fine start through the first half of the campaign.