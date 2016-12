On loan Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham is on fire. The youngster currently at Bristol City scored yet again on Boxing Day and celebrated with the Instagram post below.

His side went on to lose the game 3-2 having lead 2-1, but Abraham couldn’t be blamed for his contribution as he ran the show for Bristol, creating the majority of their chances and putting the ball in the net on the one clear chance he got. His development continues to impress everyone who takes the time to watch him.