Liverpool face competition from two Serie A giants for €25m forward who could solve Klopp’s headache

Liverpool are reportedly involved in the race to sign Paris Saint-Germain misfit Jese Rodriguez, but face competition from AC Milan and Roma.

As per ESPN FC, the former Real Madrid star could be set for an exit from the French capital just five months after joining the Ligue 1 champions in a €25m deal.

The 23-year-old has made 14 appearances in all competitions so far this season, but has managed just two goals in limited playing time as he has struggled to adapt and make a success of his switch to France.

Las Palmas president Miguel Angel Ramirez has revealed that he doesn’t fancy his side’s chances of signing the Spaniard, as ultimately the level of competition could see them priced out.

“Jese Rodriguez is a great footballer. He wants to come to Las Palmas, but he is owned by PSG and earns a salary that is of his level — and that is very high,” Ramirez is quoted as saying by Las Provincia newspaper.

“Liverpool, Milan and Roma want Jese and are ready to pay what he earns. We cannot afford that salary.

“With respect to other clubs, we are at a disadvantage and hence we have to wait. But we don’t want to create false expectations.”

Jese signed a contract until 2021 with PSG on his arrival this past summer, and so it will be a massive disappointment to all concerned to see him struggle this season.

However, their loss could be Liverpool’s gain if they can hold off Milan and Roma who are intriguing options for the Spaniard too as he may well be suited to the style of play in Serie A.

Nevertheless, with Philippe Coutinho out with injury, Sadio Mane away on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations next month and with Danny Ings out injured with the likes of Divock Origi and Daniel Sturridge fighting for spots in the starting line-up, Klopp could do with another quality option to help his side sustain their title push.