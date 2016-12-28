Liverpool target sees £25m bid rejected as overzealous owner reveals all

Liverpool target and Aston Villa defender Jordan Amavi has had a £25m bid for his services rejected, although the identity of the club has not been revealed.

As noted by The Sun, both Liverpool and Marseille have previously been credited with an interest in the highly-talented left-back.

Having impressed for Villa so far this season in their bid to make an immediate return to the Premier League after relegation to the Championship last year, it has only further raised interest in the Frenchman.

However, owner Tony Xia has dismissed the possibility of the 22-year-old leaving the club any time soon, as he insisted that Villa have no need to sell their top players and believes that Amavi will improve and develop further under Steve Bruce.

Don’t bother reading this. I can tell we have rejected an offer of £25M for @@JordanAmavi He will grow bigger at @AVFCOfficial ! https://t.co/QahCQ1vOgA — Dr. Tony Xia (@Dr_TonyXia) December 27, 2016

Despite the appeal of receiving much more than they paid for Amavi when they signed him for £7.7m from Nice last year, it sounds as though Villa have no desire to let him leave as he continues to play an integral role in their bid for promotion.

As a result, although Liverpool haven’t been named as the party who submitted the bid, it looks as though Jurgen Klopp and any other previously linked clubs will have to look elsewhere.

The Reds are going pretty well this season as they continue to put the pressure on Chelsea at the top of the Premier League table.

However, their defence has been singled out as their biggest vulnerability moving forward this season and so it would come as no real surprise if Klopp was making moves to try and strengthen that area of his squad.