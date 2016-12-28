Manchester United face major concern as agent reveals £36m star considering exit

The agent of Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has revealed that they are considering interest from Sevilla as doubt is cast over his future at Old Trafford.

It’s been difficult for the French international so far this season, as he played just 16 minutes on Boxing Day while he has started just one of his side’s last four games.

That’s a major contrast to the crucial role he had under Louis van Gaal last season when he made 60 appearances in all competitions, scoring 20 goals and providing 16 assists.

With just one goal and three assists in 11 Premier League so far this year, it’s all been a bit problematic for the former Monaco star and now his agent has suggested a departure isn’t exactly out of the question, just a year-and-a-half after his £36m switch from France, as per BBC Sport.

“We’re studying the Sevilla option very closely,” Philippe Lamboley told ABC de Sevilla. “Sevilla is a very good club, in a good position in La Liga. They’re in the Champions League and have a great coach. That’s what I can say.”

Martial has been told by Jose Mourinho this week that he should follow Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s lead and work hard to get back into the team and prove his worth to him.

Whether or not he is capable of doing that remains to be seen, but his agent suggesting that he will listen to offers and consider an exit is not exactly the most reassuring of assessments for United supporters.

Competition is fierce at United in the wide attacking positions and so it won’t be easy for Martial. Nevertheless, given the impact he made last season and the quality that he possesses, it would be a major disappointment for all concerned if he wasn’t able to force his way into Mourinho’s plans and was sold after such a stellar campaign last year.