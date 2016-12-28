Pep Guardiola ‘wanted to watch good football’ jokes Premier League rival after not-so-secret scouting trip

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has jokingly suggested that Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola was at Anfield on Tuesday night to watch some “good football”.

The Spaniard was on Merseyside as the Reds secured a 4-1 win over Stoke City and moved back to within six points of Premier League leaders Chelsea.

Further, the victory also moved them back above City in the standings by a point ahead of the two side’s meeting on New Year’s Eve.

While Guardiola would have undoubtedly been in attendance to get a closer look at his rivals and plot their downfall, Klopp decided to take a more light-hearted approach to the situation and had a little fun with it.

“I respect them a lot, but I have not been to City’s stadium this season or last to watch games. Maybe they want to watch good football,” he said, as reported by ESPN FC.

“We are already looking forward [to Man City]. It’s a difficult game for both teams, but an exciting one. The best news for us is that it’s at Anfield.

“They’re an outstanding side, we are not too bad. It’ll be a nice game.”

It remains to be seen who prevails in that highly-anticipated encounter, although Chelsea will potentially be the big winners if they take care of business against Stoke City at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Antonio Conte’s men could stretch their lead further heading into 2017 depending on results, but it promises to be a thrilling battle between Guardiola and Klopp this weekend.

The pair know each other well following their time in Germany at Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund respectively, but this will be an entirely different spectacle and occasion as they look to ensure that their side emerges as the biggest threat to title favourites Chelsea.