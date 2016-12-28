Samir Nasri’s Twitter account hacked as he’s forced to apologise for series of strange messages

Manchester City loanee Samir Nasri was in the headlines on Wednesday morning after his Twitter account was hacked and sent out some really weird messages.

The Frenchman recently visited health company Drip Doctors, who offer an IV vitamin therapy to help athletes with their preparation and recovery.

However, the hacker decided that they would have a little fun with his account and wrote that the company’s employees offer services not detailed on their website with a ‘full sexual service’ included.

The 29-year-old has enjoyed a decent spell at Sevilla so far this season after being shipped out on loan by City boss Pep Guardiola, scoring three goals and providing an assist in 13 appearances in all competitions.

At a time when he’d rather be focusing on getting back to top form in the New Year, he’s had to come out and apologise to his followers for a series of messages detailing what else supposedly happened with his concierge treatment service.

Time for a change of passwords and a bit more security with your social media accounts Samir. The tweets have since been deleted so check them out below…