Three-time Serie A champion wants to be Wenger successor and beat rivals to Arsenal job

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri reportedly wants to become Arsenal manager and hopes to build a successful legacy at the club to follow in Arsene Wenger’s footsteps.

The Italian tactician has an excellent track record in his managerial career thus far, as after impressive spells with Sassuolo and Cagliari, he won his first Serie A title with AC Milan in 2011.

He has since followed that up with two more domestic titles with Juventus and looks well placed to make three in a row this season, while he has collected various other trophies and made the Champions League final in 2015.

In turn, his credentials would suggest that he could do a great job at Arsenal, and according to The Sun, the 49-year-old’s agent has been in contact with the Gunners over the possibility of replacing Wenger.

The Frenchman is expected to end his spell in charge when his current contract expires at the end of this season, which will bring the curtain down on a 20-year stint at Arsenal.

While it’s claimed that the Premier League giants are considering their options, Allegri could be a perfect candidate as he has shown that he can deliver for a European powerhouse and is ready for an experience abroad.

RB Leipzig boss Ralph Hasenhuttl, Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe and the likes of outsiders Dennis Bergkamp and Diego Simeone are all noted in the report as potential candidates on the shortlist, but given Allegri’s experience and success, he’s arguably best-placed to step up to the role.

The Sun claim that there are issues in Turin behind the scenes with the coach and his players, and so perhaps it’s the right time to move on next summer as they look to bounce back in the New Year after losing to AC Milan in the SuperCoppa Italiana in Doha last week.

While it remains to be seen if he does quit his role with the Bianconeri, it sounds as though he knows which job he wants next with Arsenal very much on his agenda.