(Video) £60m-rated Virgil van Dijk capitalises on Tottenham Hotspur’s set-piece problems

Virgil van Dijk scored his first Premier League goal of the season on Wednesday night to head Southampton in front against Tottenham Hotspur after just 69 seconds.

It was reported earlier this month – by The Sun – that Van Dijk was valued by Southampton at £60m amid interest from Manchester City.

However, this fine goal might have seen that price tag increase even further now.

Van Dijk rose way above Spurs centre-back Jan Vertonghen to nod home, after a fine free kick by James Ward-Prowse.

To make the goal even sweeter for Southampton fans, the free kick was conceded by former Saints midfielder Victor Wanyama.

From a Tottenham perspective, the goal highlighted an already-familiar problem. Spurs have now conceded 61.5% of the Premier goals from set pieces this season.