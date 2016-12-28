(Video): Director’s Cut of Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s scorpion kick emerges online

In the 24 hours after Manchester United midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored his wonderful pseudo scorpion kick plenty of shaky fan videos of the moment appeared.

It is a goal that lends itself particularly well to being shot from the stands, mainly because the TV cameras didn’t get a great angle on the goal, not quite capturing the angle at which the ball flew off the Armenian’s foot.

Now, to top it all off, someone has cut together several different fan angles into the video below – a true collector’s item for Red Devils fans who really loved this goal.