(Watch) Harry Kane penalty miss vs Southampton explained by slo-mo video

Harry Kane has just missed a penalty vs Southampton. Properly missed!

The Spurs striker had the chance to put Tottenham 3-1 up against the 10-man Saints, after Nathan Redmond had been sent off for a professional foul on Dele Alli.

But he blazed spectacularly over the crossbar. And this explains why…

As you can see, when Kane plants his left foot, it causes a sod of grass to be dislodged.

That lump of turf then slightly moves the ball from the spot, causing Kane to get under his shot, rather than striking it cleanly.

Well, that’s my best scientific hypothesis. An alternative theory would simply be that Kane took a right sh*tter of a pen!

