Arsenal ace hits out at Arsene Wenger for blocking Manchester United switch

Arsenal defender Mathieu Debuchy has slammed Arsene Wenger for not allowing him to move to Manchester United 12 months ago and hopes to leave next month.

The 31-year-old has struggled for playing time over the last two years due to the emergence and consistency of Hector Bellerin.

While a loan move to Bordeaux last season didn’t have the desired effect, the former Newcastle United star has revealed his frustration over Wenger blocking a possible move to United last year.

“I wasn’t playing a lot, it was United, there’s nothing else to say,” he told L’Equipe. “For me, it was almost unexpected, but the coach said no.

“It’s something I did not appreciate. He wasn’t using me, so I didn’t see his interest in doing that.”

With just 16 minutes of Premier League action to his name so far this season after suffering another injury on his comeback last month, it’s proving to be a really difficult period for the Frenchman as he went on to insist that he is barely on speaking terms with Wenger now.

Debuchy is under contract at Arsenal until 2019, and has revealed that he doesn’t intend on seeing his deal out and will hope to move on in the transfer window next month.

“[I want] a way out. I want to take on a new challenge, to get back into it, to simply do my job properly.

“I told my agents to get back to me only if there was something concrete. But Marseille is Marseille. Even if the results have been a bit difficult, it’s still one of the biggest clubs in Ligue 1. Also, there is a great project being put in place with a coach I know well.”

With Bellerin unlikely to be dislodged from the starting line-up any time soon, Debuchy’s situation is highly unlikely to change and so an exit in January appears to be the most sensible solution.

While Arsenal could arguably do with having him stay to offer cover, it doesn’t look as though they will have that luxury as he wants to kick-start his career elsewhere.