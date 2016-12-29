Arsenal misfit has pick of five clubs for loan spell as he hopes to rebuild shattered confidence

Arsenal defender Carl Jenkinson is reportedly a man in demand as he has five clubs looking to sign him on loan in the January transfer window.

The 24-year-old has struggled for playing time at the Emirates Stadium, and failed to impress during a recent run in the team.

Due to Hector Bellerin’s injury, Arsene Wenger was forced to start Jenkinson at right back and after a series of poor performances, supporters opted to ensure he was aware of their discontent with his displays in particular.

As a result, a loan spell away from the Gunners could be a smart move, with The Mirror reporting that Watford have joined Hull City, Swansea City, West Ham United and Aston Villa in the race to acquire him on a temporary basis for the rest of the season.

Arsenal are not interested in letting Jenkinson leave in a permanent deal, and will likely welcome a chance to see him play regularly elsewhere to rebuild his fitness, form and confidence.

With Wenger unlikely to do much business in January, this could be one of the few deals that he will give the green light to as it will likely work out best for all concerned.

However, the bigger conundrum at this stage will be which club Arsenal let Jenkinson go to, as they will want him to have the most useful six months possible rather than waste his time elsewhere.