Aston Villa transfer news: £6.5m striker set for Premier League, big-money China move awaits £10m man

Aston Villa are reportedly set to see Rudy Gestede and Jordan Ayew leave the club in January, handing Steve Bruce some transfer funds to strengthen his squad.

Villa have various attacking options to pick from this season as they plot an immediate return to the Premier League, with Jonathan Kodjia, Ross McCormack, Gabby Agbonlahor and Jack Grealish amongst other options Bruce has at his disposal in attacking positions.

According to The Guardian, Gestede is set to complete a £6.5m move to Middlesbrough with the likes of Crystal Palace, West Bromwich Albion and Newcastle United all linked with a move for the Benin international.

It’s reported that the 28-year-old was at the Riverside Stadium last week, and is expected to now sign a three-year contract with the club.

Gestede has started just eight Championship games so far this season, with Kodjia in particular leading the way and emerging as Bruce’s first-choice option up front.

Meanwhile, Ayew could also be set to leave with Shanghai SIPG boss Andre Villas-Boas wanting to add the pacy striker to his squad having recently splashed out £60m to sign Oscar from Chelsea, as per The Sun.

Having failed to establish himself as a starter under Bruce and with rumours that he has been unsettled about playing in the Championship since the season started, it all points towards an exit.

Further, Ayew has scored just nine goals in 50 games for the club, and so if Villa get the £10m that they are seeking, as per the report, which shouldn’t be a problem for the big-spending Chinese outfit, then it looks as though Bruce will be armed with significant funds to bring in his own players.

The experienced manager came in after the summer transfer window when Roberto Di Matteo was sacked, and so the January transfer window will be his first opportunity to stamp his mark on the Villa squad.