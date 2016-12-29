Aston Villa v Leeds Live Stream – Watch Championship Action Live Online From Villa Park Tonight

We’re all set for another cracking midweek night of football as Aston Villa take on Leeds Utd at Villa Park, with team news and live feed information with both sides ideally placed in the division as we approach the New Year (KO 19:45).

Steve Bruce’s Aston Villa side have been making good, steady progress up the Championship table since the arrival of the ex Hull man, with a string of high quality performances which has seen the side rise to tenth and within sight of the playoff places.

The Villa are gunning for their sixth win in a row and are still unbeaten at home in the Championship as we approach the second half of the season, as the side look to push on and grab that all important playoff place.

The same can be said of their opponents today Leeds Utd who themselves as one of the form sides in the division, winning eight of their last ten games in the Championship.

The arrival of Garry Monk from Swansea has steadied a very shaky ship, and there is now genuine optimism amongst Lilywhites fans that the side can finally make a long awaited return to the Premier League.

Recent form would suggest that a return is well within their grasp. The Lilywhites are currently 5th in the table and will move into 3rd place, 7 points off the leaders Brighton, with a win later tonight.

Garry Monk’s side secured a third successive win on Monday with a 4-1 win away to Preston. Kemar Roofe, Hadi Sacko, Souleymane Doukara and Pablo Hernandez all got on the scoresheet as Leeds made it 13 wins from 23 games.

Monk is sweating on the fitness of centre-back Kyle Bartley. The former Swansea defender suffered a knock to the head against Preston and will be assessed.

Eunan O’Kane (groin) and Charlie Taylor (Achilles) are edging closer to a return to action but the clash with Steve Bruce’s side has come too soon.

Despite a run of 12 wins in his last 17 games, Monk is expecting a tough task against Villa.

“We have beaten Villa at home but this will be a totally different game. It is a big stadium and a new experience for some of the lads so we have to go there focused” said the former Swansea boss

“Teams that come down from the Premier League, they are expected in the following season to bounce straight back. They have the budget, the ammunition and the experience in the squad to do that. But it is not always that easy. Their agenda will be to get promoted straight back out.”

Leeds won 2-0 when the sides met in December and all but three of the past meetings between the teams have taken place in either the Premier League or old First Division.

Villa meanwhile will check on the fitness on midfielder Gary Gardner after he was taken off in Boxing Day win over Burton.

However other than that the former Hull manager has a full squad to choose from.

