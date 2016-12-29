Aston Villa interested in signing £11M-rated out-of-favour Middlesbrough striker but the deal has a potential complication

Aston Villa are interested in signing out-of-favour Middlesbrough striker Jordan Rhodes in the January transfer window, according to the Telegraph.

Rhodes has emerged as one of the most prolific strikers in England in recent seasons. he found the back of the net on 73 occasions during 124 league appearances for Huddersfield Town during 2009 and 2012 as he fired them to promotion to the Championship.

He moved to Blackburn Rovers in a bid to progress his career, and it was business as usual in front of goal for the Scotsman. Rhodes bagged 83 goals in 159 Championship appearances for Blackburn before moving to Middlesbrough for what the BBC believed to be a £9 million fee.

Rhodes has fallen out of favour at the Riverside since Boro’s promotion to the Premier League, and it appears likely he will be leaving the club in the upcoming transfer window.

The Telegraph believe that Aston Villa are interested in signing the 26-year-old in January, but do not believe his £11 million price-tag is good value. The Telegraph report that Villa are hoping Boro chairman Steve Gibson is prepared to negotiate so the clubs can agree a lower fee.

One way or another, it appears as though Rhodes’ future will be resolved next month.