Barcelona are interested in signing veteran defender who has written his name into Chelsea folklore with two memorable goals

Barcelona could make a shock move for Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic in the January transfer window, according to the Daily Star.

Ivanovic has undoubtedly written his name into Chelsea folklore with his performances since joining in the winter of 2008. The Serb has made 373 appearances for the Blues, scoring 33 goals – and some of them are some of the most iconic moments in Chelsea history.

He won Chelsea the Europa League with a towering header in the last minute of the 2013 final against Benfica. He also scored a stunning finish against Napoli in their triumphant Champions League campaign in 2012.

Since Antonio Conte took the reigns at the Bridge in the summer, Ivanovic has fallen vastly out of favour. The Blues have conceded just two goals in their last 12 Premier League games, leaving Conte with no reason to change things up at the back.

According to the Daily Star, La Liga giants Barcelona could be set to put an end to Ivanovic’s exile. The Star report that Luis Enrique wants to add a new right-back to his ranks in January, and could make a move for Ivanovic as a cheap stop-gap.

Ivanovic is out of contract at Chelsea in the summer, and it appears unlikely that he will sign an extension. When he does depart, he will go down in the club’s history as an impeccable servant.