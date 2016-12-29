Cost-cutting Chelsea bid for incredibly budget Serie B winger

According to Italian transfer site Tutto Mercato Web, Chelsea are interested in signing Ascoli winger Riccardo Orsolini.

It’s a rumour that has certainly come out of nowhere, with nobody really expecting to be linking the Blues with players from Serie B.

But the Italian press are reporting that the 19 year old right winger has come to Antonio Conte’s attention, and that the Italian boss likes what he sees.

Whether the West London side want the youngster to play a role in the first team squad or whether they just want to add him to the ranks of the loan army remains to be seen. In either case the price suggested in Italy is around €6m, an amount so small that one feels that Chelsea would almost be guaranteed to get it back if the winger can produce even one good season on loan.

At that price it seems as though there’s nothing to lose for the Blues in this deal, which may make it more likely.