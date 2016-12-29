Former Premier League star pens monster £615,000-a-week deal in mind-spinning £71.6m move

Carlos Tevez has become the latest high-profile star to move to China after joining Shanghai Shenhua from Boca Juniors in a reported £71.6m switch.

As seen in the tweet below, the club have confirmed the signing of the Argentine forward, although no official financial details have been revealed.

Nevertheless, according to The Guardian, reports have suggested that Shanghai have paid £71.6m to acquire Tevez, and have signed him to a contract worth £615,000-a-week.

Argentina striker Carlos Tevez has completed a move to #ShanghaiShenhua! Can he lead them to #ACL2017 glory? pic.twitter.com/6ZXC6OTs3H — AFC Champions League (@TheAFCCL) December 29, 2016

If the price-tag is accurate, it would make the former Manchester United, City and Juventus striker the sixth most expensive player ever, behind Paul Pogba, Gareth Bale, Cristiano Ronaldo, Gonzalo Higuain and Neymar.

Further, his contract will make him the highest paid player in sports with the 32-year-old committing himself to two years in the CSL.

Tevez enjoyed a stellar stint in Europe winning Premier League titles and the Champions League during his spell with United, while he followed it up with further silverware in Turin while plying his trade for the Bianconeri.

Having also made a success of his return to his homeland, many expected him to see out his playing career with his boyhood club Boca, but the riches of China have had their say and have convinced him to start a new challenge in the Far East.

Chinese clubs are spending heavily on taking some of the best players and biggest names from around the world to the CSL, but whether it adds to the league’s strength and builds it’s quality and infrastructure sufficiently to make it the leading competition in the world remains to be seen.

Shanghai have made a statement, but they will be expecting a serious response to their investment from Tevez in the years ahead.