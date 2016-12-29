Everton winger who has not scored in 367 days is a transfer target for Spanish and French sides after being put up for sale

Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu is a transfer target for Deportivo La Coruna and Marseille, according to The Sun.

Deulofeu was once seen as one of the most exciting prospects coming through Barcelona’s La Masia academy. He struggled to force his way into the starting eleven at the Nou Camp, however, and subsequently joined Everton on loan. After a successful loan spell at Goodison Park, the transfer was made permanent.

The Spaniard has struggled to replicate anything like his best form under the stewardship of Ronald Koeman, however. Deulofeu has not found the back of the net in 24 games in all competitions, a run that extends back to the December 28th 2015 – an incredible 367 days without scoring.

He could well look to make a move elsewhere in a bid to revive his career. The Sun believe that Deportivo La Coruna and Marseille are both interested in securing Deulofeu’s services. They may have a realistic chance at obtaining him too, as The Sun report Koeman has placed him on the transfer list ahead of the upcoming transfer window.