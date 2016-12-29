(Image): Arsenal player faces his brother once again

Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka and his brother Taulant have had quite the year of sibling rivalry.

Not only did the two of them face off at the Euros, with Granit playing for his adopted Switzerland against Taulant’s native Albania, but they also played each other in the Champions League group stage twice, with Granit’s Arsenal taking on Basel.

Now it seems that the rivalry has continued all the way to the end of the year, with Granit posting the following photo of the pair of them facing off on FIFA over the Christmas break.

Let’s hope 2017 is a little more calm for the two of them, eh?