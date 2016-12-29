(Image): Cristiano Ronaldo unwraps €115,000 gift

Cristiano Ronaldo has had a big year, winning the Champions League for the second time in three years, the European Championships with Portugal and the Ballon d’Or to close the year out.

It’s no wonder then that the Real Madrid star felt he had earned an extra special Christmas present to himself, and he didn’t disappoint.

The Mercedes he bought himself is worth over €100,000, and the Portuguese star wasted no time in uploading a picture of it to his Instagram account just to remind his followers how wealthy he is.

Happy Christmas Cristiano…