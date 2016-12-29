(Image): Dries Mertens attends Chelsea match

Chelsea fans will be very excited to hear that Dries Mertens, one of European football’s most exciting attackers, was at Stamford Bridge on Boxing Day to watch their 3-0 demolition of Bournemouth.

Unfortunately for anyone hoping that the Blues had invited the Belgian in order to try and tie up a deal for him will be disappointed. Instead, as revealed on his Instagram below, NAt Chalobah had invited the red hot Napoli striker to watch the game.

The two played together last season when Chalobah was on loan at Napoli, and have clearly struck up a friendship that has lasted even with the Englishman’s return to Chelsea.