Liverpool transfer news: Jurgen Klopp comments on reports linking his side with a move for Arsenal’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Jurgen Klopp has claimed that reports linking Liverpool with a move for Arsenal winger Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are nonsense, report Sky Sports.

Yesterday, the Guardian reported that the Reds could make a move for the 23-year-old in the January transfer window in a bid to strengthen their title challenge. Oxlade-Chamberlain has struggled to nail down a regular starting spot at the Emirates, largely due to the plethora of attacking talent Arsene Wenger has at his disposal.

Klopp was asked about the recent speculation in his press conference today, and his answer was as unambiguous as it gets. Sky Sports quote the German in saying: “Usually I don’t say anything about transfer rumours, but I can make an exception. This is nonsense.”

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool will look elsewhere in their efforts to bring in attacking reinforcements. Klopp will be without Sadio Mane for the majority of next month as he plays for his country at the African Cup of Nations. He will, however, still have Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino, Divock Origi, Daniel Sturridge, Adam Lallana and Georginio Wijnaldum to choose from – however will he cope?