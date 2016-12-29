Liverpool fans want Jurgen Klopp to snap up £25m Arsenal star linked with Anfield switch

Liverpool supporters have had their say on speculation linking the club with a January transfer window move for Arsenal forward Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Reports on Thursday suggested that the Reds could be lining up a £25m move for the England international with Jurgen Klopp looking to add quality and depth to his squad to sustain their Premier League title bid.

With just 18 months remaining on his contract and talk that he is frustrated with a lack of regular first-team football at the Emirates, it could be a realistic transfer for next month.

The 23-year-old will look to try and force his way into the Arsenal line-up on a regular basis in the more immediate future having scored six goals already this season, but it appears as though Liverpool will be monitoring his situation closely and could try to persuade their domestic rivals to sell next month.

Further, it seems as though the news would be welcomed by most Liverpool fans, as they took to Twitter to reveal that they wouldn’t mind signing Oxlade-Chamberlain at all.

While there is an argument that he hasn’t tapped into his talent fully as of yet, it has undoubtedly been a frustrating process for Arsenal to see him suffer regular setbacks, both with form and fitness since his arrival from Southampton in 2011.

Nevertheless, a fresh start on Merseyside under Klopp’s tutelage could be exactly what he needs to go on to the next level and that would be a delight for Liverpool fans and would undoubtedly leave Arsenal supporters furious.

I'd take Oxlade Chamberlain any day me, sign him up Jurgen ?? — John Norman (@19JohnNorman94) December 29, 2016

Alex Oxlade Chamberlain would be the perfect temporary replacement for Mane during AFCON. It would be a very good risk to take. — Chris Best (@FriskyFirmino) December 29, 2016

Would love Oxlade Chamberlain at Liverpool. Hasn't yet shown what he's truly capable of. Run of games would do him good. — Leanne (@_lfcleanne) December 28, 2016

Same people saying no to Oxlade-Chamberlain are probably the ones who said no to Mane/Wijnaldum?? — LFC Fans Corner (@LFCFansCorner) December 28, 2016

I would absolutely take Oxlade-Chamberlain at Liverpool. Bags of potential, just needs regular games. Klopp could work wonders with him. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) December 28, 2016

To be fair, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could be a good signing for us, pacey and strong. IT NEEDS TO BE THE RIGHT PRICE #LFCfamily #LFC — Sam Gleed (@SamGleed) December 29, 2016

I see we're making a move Oxlade-Chamberlain in Jan, all I have to say about it is if we don't bid the transfer fee plus £1 I'll be gutted. — Dobbo (@Rich_Dobbo) December 29, 2016