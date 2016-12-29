Liverpool handed major boost in signing Manchester City outcast after his loan side pulled out of the race for his signature

Liverpool, Chelsea and Leicester have been handed a boost in their efforts to sign England number one after Torino pulled out of the race for his signature, report the Daily Star.

Upon Pep Guardiola’s arrival at Manchester City in the summer, it was clear that Hart no longer had a future at the Etihad. Though one of the Premier League’s best shot-stoppers, Guardiola raised question marks over his abilities to play out from the back.

In City’s opening games of the season, Willy Caballero started in goal, with the Spaniard seeing his distribution as preferable. Claudio Bravo was later drafted in from Barcelona, nailing down the starting spot between the posts and all-but ending Hart’s chances of securing regular first-team football.

Hart subsequently left on loan to Torino, where he has been replicating some of his best form. However, the Star cite La Stampa in reporting that the Serie A side have given up hope of signing the 29-year-old on a permanent basis.

As per the Star, Liverpool, Chelsea and Leicester are all interested in securing Hart’s services. There doesn’t appear to be any desperate need for goalkeeping reinforcements at Chelsea or Leicester – but it’s an entirely different story at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp signed Loris Karius in the summer transfer window in a bid to upgrade on the faltering Simon Mignolet. However, Karius has struggled to adapt to life in the Premier League and has already lost his place in the Liverpool starting eleven. Hart could well be the dependable goalkeeper that Klopp so dearly craves, and if La Stampa are to be believed, they could have a clear run at him.