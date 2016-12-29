Liverpool target winger whose signing was branded a mistake by club president after scoring twice in 14 appearances

Liverpool are interested in signing PSG flop Jese Rodriguez despite the club’s president admitting his transfer was a mistake, according to The Sun.

Jese emerged as one of Spain’s brightest young talents after coming through Real Madrid’s academy. He scored 16 goals in 36 international appearances between the U16 and U21 age groups, as well as 22 in 38 appearances for Real Madrid Castilla in the 2012/13 campaign.

However, he failed to push past the plethora of talent Real have in attack and nail down a starting spot in the side, and subsequently joined PSG in the summer for what The Sun report to be a fee of £21 million.

The Spaniard has struggled to replicate his best form in France, making 14 appearances for the Ligue 1 giants and finding the back of the net on just two occasions. As per The Sun, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has openly admitted that the transfer was a mistake.

The Sun report that despite his recent struggles, Liverpool are interested in signing him ahead of the upcoming transfer window. They note that Jurgen Klopp tried to sign him when he left the Bernabeu in the summer, but could now make his move. The tabloid believe that Mane’s departure for the African Cup of Nations in January is added motivation for Klopp to strengthen his attack.