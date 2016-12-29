Liverpool injury news: Jurgen Klopp will be without two key players for the Reds’ upcoming clash with Manchester City

Liverpool will be without Joel Matip and Philippe Coutinho for their upcoming title six-pointer with Manchester City, report the Daily Star.

The two teams face off on New Year’s Eve in a fixture that could prove pivotal in both side’s pursuits of the Premier League title. Liverpool are currently second in the table, one point ahead of third place City. They both trail Chelsea by six and seven points respectively, and thus cannot afford to fall any further behind if they have any hope of keeping pace with Antonio Conte’s side.

Man City have been handed a major boost ahead of Saturday’s game. The Daily Star quote Jurgen Klopp confirming that Coutinho has not recovered from his ankle injury in time to play any part in the fixture: “He has no chance. He is in a good way but the City game for sure is too early and if the City game is too early then I am pretty sure the Sunderland game is too.”

The misery does not end there for Liverpool, however, as the Daily Star report that centre-back Joel Matip will also miss out through injury. The Reds do have quality in reserve, so it still ought to be a great contest.