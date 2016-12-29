Man City and Chelsea leading the race to sign formidable Southampton centre-back and are willing to meet £55M asking price

Manchester City and Chelsea are set to lock horns in their efforts to sign Southampton centre-back Virgil Van Dijk, according to the Daily Mail.

Van Dijk has emerged as one of the best defenders in the Premier League this season after some formidable performances for the Saints. His good form appears to have caught the eye of some of the league’s biggest clubs.

The Daily Mail believe that both Pep Guardiola and Antonio Conte are interested in adding the Dutchman to their respective squads. The tabloid believe that City are willing to wait until the summer window to sign Van Dijk, but are aware of Chelsea’s interest and it may force them into action.

As per the Daily Mail, Southampton are keen to keep hold of their prize asset and may demand as much as £55 million to part with him. They do believe, however, that is a price that both Man City and Chelsea would be willing to pay in order to secure his signature.

Van Dijk would undoubtedly be a great signing for either side, and could hold the keys to which way the Premier League title swings.