Atletico chief executive confirms the La Liga giants rejected bids from Manchester City for £20M-rated defender and his brother

Atletico Madrid have confirmed that they rejected bids from Manchester City for brothers Lucas Hernandez and Theo Hernandez, according to The Sun.

The Sun report that £20 million-rated Lucas, the senior Hernandez brother, has been on Pep Guardiola’s radar for some time. The tabloid believe that City also made an enquiry for Theo as they look to reinforce their faltering defence.

Atletico chief executive Miguel Angel Gil Marin has been quoted by The Sun confirming the bids for the two brothers: “City could afford to pay both clauses.”

However, he went on to reveal that everyone in the Spanish capital was in agreement that it would be better for both of their development to remain at Atletico: “But everyone — the club, the players, their mother and their agent — thought the best thing for them was to continue their growth at Atletico.”

There appears to be no end in sight to City’s defensive woes. Captain Vincent Kompany is seemingly unable to stay fit for any sustained period of time, while big-money signings John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi continually display their fatal defensive flaws.