Man United target’s agent confirms Premier League interest

Manchester United were strongly liked with a move for Ever Banega in the summer, before the Argentine completed a move to Inter Milan.

Now after just six months in Italy the midfielder is being linked with moves away.

Italian transfer site Tutto Mercato Web carries quotes from Banega’s agent claiming interest from China, as well as the Premier League.

Everton are the front runners to sign Banega, as they look to reinforce a midfield somewhat lacking in quality. The Toffees new owners may be willing to pay Banega’s big wages to help the team take a big step forward.

With China preparing to give quality players like Banega who are approaching the end of their careers massive offers, Premier League teams will have to think long and hard about who they target and whether they can afford to compete with the fast emerging financial muscle of the far east.